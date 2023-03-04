DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Marion man was taken into custody following a crash that killed an Indiana State trooper Friday afternoon.

Master Trooper James R. Bailey of Auburn was struck and killed after attempting to de-escalate a vehicle pursuit near I-69, south of Auburn.

The suspect driver involved in this incident, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, IN, was taken into custody and has been incarcerated in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death to Law Enforcement Officer, a Level 2 Felony.