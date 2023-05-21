GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in custody after a Saturday morning vehicle shooting in Garrett.

According to the Garrett Police Department press release, police were called to the 100 block of North Randolph St. for a shooting around 2 a.m.

When DeKalb and Garrett Police arrived they located four bullet holes in a parked vehicle. They determined the shots were fired from another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Within 45 minutes, a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The release did not name the suspect.

The suspect has preliminary charges of Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony; Pointing a Loaded Firearm, a Level 6 Felony; and two counts of Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor.

This incident remains under investigation, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garrett Police Department through DeKalb County Central Dispatch at 260-333-7911.

Police do not believe there is a public threat related to this incident.