STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A sentencing date has been set for the suspect in a Steuben County hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured a 12-year-old boy.

The suspect, Hope Richmond, recently accepted a plea agreement in Steuben Circuit Court, but the details of the plea agreement are not yet known.

As a result of the plea agreement, Richmond will forgo a jury trial and will be sentenced July 17.

In October 2022, authorities charged Richmond with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; leaving the scene of a crash resulting in moderate or serious injury, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

One of the boys, 12-year-old Ryly Cummings, was taken to a hospital with a head laceration that required staples to close and has since been released.

The other boy, 13-year-old Wayden Bennett, of rural Angola, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died days later.

During an interview at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond reportedly told detectives she was the person who hit the two boys, according to court documents in the case.