Suspect charged with two counts of murder in Christmas Eve stabbing deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The suspect police say stabbed two brothers to death at an east Fort Wayne motel on Christmas Eve has been charged with murder.

Tuesday, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office charged Pedro Lopez, 30, with two counts of murder.

As WANE 15 previously reported, police and medics responded the night of Christmas Eve to the Coliseum Inn around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a battery. Investigators said two victims – both men – were found at the motel suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene; Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, died at a local hospital, police said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that both died of stab wounds to the chest and their deaths were ruled homicides.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, a surveillance camera pointed at one of the rooms at the motel showed a struggle between the two victims and a third man. After the struggle, one of the victims came down to the motel’s office and asked for help then went back upstairs, where he was found face-down on the floor of a balcony, the affidavit said. The other victim was found in the room, dead.

The surveillance video then shows Pedro Lopez go through the pockets of Daniel Mendez-Lopez, who was unresponsive, according to the affidavit. He’s then spotted tossing an item from the balcony to the ground below; a hotel clerk said he told Lopez to “stop fighting” and to give the room key back, which he did.

Police released an image of the suspect to the media shortly after the stabbings. According to the affidavit, police were told a person at the Rescue Mission matched the description of the suspect.

He was taken into custody there, around 6:45 Christmas Day.

During an interview with police, Pedro Lopez said he’d traveled up from Kentucky to work a job at a local restaurant and was staying with the victims, who were brothers. He said the brothers started fighting and one of them had taken his knife, according to the affidavit.

Pedro Lopez said he “did not touch” either Mendez-Lopez brother and left to avoid the fight, the affidavit said. He said he returned after an hour and a half to find both brothers had killed each other, according to the affidavit.

In surveillance video, Pedro Lopez is seen with a large dark stain that appeared to be blood on his shirt as he’s forced out of the room by the brothers. Pedro Lopez told police it was hit own blood and he was himself stabbed while trying to break up the fight; police found no injuries on him, according to the affidavit.