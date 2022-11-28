FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man.

Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation led police to the 4400 block of Smith Street, and the suspect was identified as Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., according to the release.

Dobson was taken into custody on the preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

No further information was given in the release.