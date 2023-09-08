FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspect in last week’s shooting at Glenbrook Square mall was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection to the case.

Fort Wayne Police took into custody 27-year-old Quentin Lewis, who police said was charged with criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting Sept. 1.

Police responded to the mall that day on numerous calls of gunshots– one of those calls being from the victim himself. Police determined an altercation took place between two men, leading to one shooting the other.

It was the second shooting at the mall in less than two months.

Officers found the victim shot in the leg near the fountain by JCPenney. Witnesses told Fort Wayne police officers the suspect fled. The victim was reportedly stable.

Nearly a week later, FWPD’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit found Lewis near the intersection of Crescent Avenue and State Boulevard around 11:40 p.m.

FWPD’s Homicide Unit and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

WANE 15 spoke with FWPD Sgt. Jeremy Webb this week, who said the department has a good relationship with mall management and security. Webb said in general, the mall is a safe place, and measures are being taken to ensure safety, like doubling the number of off-duty officers for the mall’s security team and upgrading the surveillance system.