FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Workers at the Fort Wayne General Motors plant that makes full-size pickups will get an extended Labor Day break. The automaker has decided to halt production because of a “temporary part shortage” according to a GM spokesperson.

The production stoppage will start Monday, August 28 with production resuming on September 5, the day after Labor Day.

Supply chain issues have plagued automakers since the pandemic with GM storing unfinished vehicles off-site. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of pickups sitting on the former Auburn auction land located adjacent to I-69 in DeKalb County.

The production stoppage comes at a time when UAW rank and file members are voting on whether to authorize a strike vote. The union is currently negotiating with the Big 3 of Ford, Stellantis and GM on a new contract which expires on September 14.