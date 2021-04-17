Three Rivers Festival returns to Fort Wayne — without a parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s second-largest city is bringing back a popular summer festival canceled last year by the pandemic, although this year’s festivities won’t include a parade.

Organizers of Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival say the festival’s other events will go forward during its July 9-17 run and will be spread out for social distancing.

But The Journal Gazette reports that John Nichter, president of the festival board, says the festival’s parade was canceled for a second straight year because it posed a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually. Mayor Tom Henry says he supported canceling the parade.

