FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suicide attempt at the Allen County Jail left an inmate in critical condition at a local hospital Tuesday.

Few details have been released, but an investigation as to what exactly happened is ongoing, according to Sgt. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

While sheriff’s officials conduct one investigation, the Indiana State Police will conduct its own, which is standard protocol, Griffith said.

Medics were called to the jail just after 2 p.m. Tuesday after jail officers discovered the suicide attempt. They took the inmate, who has not been identified, to a local hospital for treatment and listed the inmate’s condition as critical at the time.

Earlier this year, a man later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Michael Ohlwine died days after being found unconscious at the jail. The Allen County Coroner ruled Ohlwine died from suicide after an autopsy.

Prior to that, 18-year-old Ariona Paige Darling was found unresponsive in her cell with a ligature around her neck in 2021, according to investigators. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The Allen County Coroner later found Darling died of asphyxia due to hanging and ruled her death as from suicide.

Darling’s family is currently suing members of the sheriff’s department as well as Allen County Commissioners in federal court.