Subcompact car flips three times, injures five in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Five are injured- three of which have been hospitalized- after a car flip in DeKalb County Friday night.

Cliffton Martin, 26, at 10:38 p.m. was driving east on Cr. 6 when he did not complete the turn onto Cr. 47. The 2016 Ford Fiesta, with four passengers inside, instead hit an embankment and flipped 3 times, coming to rest upside down.

All five in the car were able to get out and be treated for their injuries. Everyone involved, including three minors, had cuts and scrapes with a few other minor injuries.

Martin and the front seat passenger both said they lost consciousness. They and another passenger were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The car was totaled.

Approximate location of the car flip.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Hamilton Fire, Parkview EMS and C. Noel’s Towing.