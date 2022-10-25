FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sometime in the future, people will be able to travel from Pokagon State Park near Angola all the way to Bluffton by way of trails. The 81-mile long Poka-Bache connector trail is part of the Northeast Indiana United Trails plan and details of a study of its economic impact will be released Tuesday morning.

The Poka-Bache will connect multiple trails already completed or planned in the future. It was first proposed in 2006.

According to planners the trail will travel through 4 counties and 7 cities and towns. The trail will connect over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries and 50 schools within 1 mile of the trail.

Details of the economic impact study will be released at 10 a.m. and you can watch a livestream of the presentation in the video player that will be at the top of this story.