BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to see one of the country’s most picturesque autumnal displays, according to a ranking from the New York Travel Guides.

Brown County State Park ranks third on the travel guide’s list of 15 best state parks for fall foliage.

The study analyzed more than 600 parks across the country based on three categories: reviews about fall colors, fall photography popularity, and overall rating of the parks.

Indiana’s largest state park, Brown County has nearly 16,000 acres to explore, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said in a release. Its many wooded areas showcase the colors of fall this time of year.

The park ranked sixth on a December 2022 list of most beautiful state parks in the country, according to a study done by Travel Lens, which also ranked the park 13th among the country’s “most Instagrammed state parks.” In 2021, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and it is a fixture on various “best of” rankings for its mountain biking trails, DNR said in the release.

