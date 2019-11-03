Students receive free help filing FAFSA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Families got a head start on filing for financial aid on “College Goal Sunday.”

Financial aid professionals from local colleges set up shop at Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne campus and 36 other locations across the state to walk families through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The application can be confusing for people who have never had to fill it out before, but it can make a huge difference for students who need financial help covering their college education.

“A lot of families do not save for college so when you become a senior you may not have that funding available,” said Terri Vazquez, Director of Financial Aid for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. “So this application will get the students in for federal aid, grant aid programs, work study programs, if you have to borrow student loans. All colleges use it for their own scholarships.”

Ivy Tech says it plans to host another another FAFSA help day early next year ahead of the April 15 deadline.