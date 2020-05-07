VIDEO: Students parade for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each year, the country stops to recognize the efforts of teachers during this week, but this year’s celebration brings with it a new sense of appreciation for many parents and students.

With schools closed through the end of the academic year, students and their parents have come to realize the hard work teachers put in each day during a typical school year, and now even more so with e-learning.

As many teachers continue coming up with creative ways to continue quality instruction, parents and students also have had to get creative with their displays of gratitude.

A prime example of that was on display Wednesday evening at Perry Hill Elementary School in Northwest Allen County. Teachers lined up near the school’s playground with sings, while parents and kids drove by in decorated cars.

It was a rare opportunity to see each other face-to-face for the first time in months, but two things became certain – they all miss each other and they can’t wait to be back in the classroom in the fall.