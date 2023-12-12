ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A student has been removed from Adams Central Community Schools after police investigated and debunked a shooting threat Tuesday morning.

The school district’s superintendent posted a message on Facebook saying a student was accused of threatening to “shoot up the school.” The superintendent said police were immediately notified and it was quickly determined there was no real threat to the safety of students and staff.

“The student who allegedly made the threat was removed from school until further notice,” the superintendent’s message read.

Read the full statement below:

The message said administration is working with police and legal counsel until the issue is thoroughly investigated, and a voice message was sent to families through the district’s notification system letting them know about the situation.

Anyone with more information on the threat, or any concerns about school safety, is encouraged to reach out to administration.