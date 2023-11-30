WASHINGTON (WANE) – Officials released a statement Tuesday saying that over 800 thousand borrowers could soon be expecting good news in their inboxes.

But this isn’t an announcement of additional forgiveness, this is the administration letting everyone know if their debt is among the now $127 billion that has been forgiven since Biden came into office.

These borrowers had their debt canceled as part of the administration’s efforts to fix income-driven repayment.

Under these plans, which allow borrowers to repay their student debt as a percentage of their income, their remaining loan balance will be canceled after 20 or 25 years of payments.

Borrowers rarely saw their debt forgiven under the plans due to service errors.

Emails are expected to be rolling in throughout the rest of the week.