FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the deadline to find a home for around 50 foreign exchange students looming, PAX Student Exchange is urgently looking for people willing to be a host family and provide a home for a student before the fall semester’s Sept. 15 deadline.

PAX, short for Program of Academic Exchange, provides global education and exchange opportunities for students, host families, schools and communities to open doors, embrace cultures and become family.

Through the program, high school students come to the United States for 10 months equipped with a majority of the funds they would need. The only thing a host family needs to provide is food and a place to stay.

Sheri Jackson, a local community coordinator for PAX, says she has had a difficult time finding host families before the deadline.

“I kind of think it’s maybe the inflation,” Jackson said. “We still have probably close to 50 students that don’t have homes yet.”

Jackson said the exchange program not only benefits the students, but the families as well because those families get to experience and learn about other cultures along with the exchange student.

“You can basically have a culture lesson in one meal,” Jackson said.

Interested families can go to PAX’s website to fill out information and undergo a background check. Once that is completed, families will be directed to the nearest local community coordinator, which would be Jackson for Allen County.