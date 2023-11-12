JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Jay County Dispatch confirmed that a structure fire is ongoing in the downtown area of Redkey, Indiana.

In a Facebook post from the Jay County Sheriff’s Office, they asked area residents to avoid the downtown area of Redkey due to an ongoing structure fire.

Jay County Dispatch confirmed that the ongoing structure fire is of a residential and business building in the downtown Redkey area. Dispatch also confirmed that initial calls said 1 person was inside the building. The individual was transported to an area hospital. Their condition and whether they were still in the building upon the fire department’s arrival cannot be confirmed at this time.

