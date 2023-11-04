FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The fun just wrapped up at Georgetown Entertainment in celebration of this year’s Strikes for Charity event.

According to a press release, this year’s fundraiser was hosted by the city and the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union from 1 – 4 p.m.. The money raised from this year’s event will go toward “crucial lifesaving medical care to shelter animals.”

“We are Northeast Indiana’s largest open-access shelter,” Director Amy-Jo Sites said in the release. “We see many animals come to our shelter and need medical attention. It can be as minor as vaccines or as big as treating heartworms, broken bones, or neglect.”

Participants were able to register for $60 and bowl on teams of five people for two hours and take part in a silent auction.