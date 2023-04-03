HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Motorists passing through Huntington will have to find a new route while crews work on a stretch of U.S. 224 by downtown Huntington, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Starting on or after April 10, crews will be working on bridge construction on U.S. 224 between State Street and Riverside Drive.

The project is expected to wrap up in September, according to INDOT.

INDOT encouraged drivers to either follow the posted detour or find an alternate route until the construction is finished.