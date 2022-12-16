INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open.

“This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”

Much progress has been made in Morgan and Johnson Counties since opening I-69 through Martinsville just under a year ago. In 2022 crews have completed more than 12 miles of mainline paving, opened new overpasses at Teeters Road and Myra Lane, completed finishing touches at the Henderson Ford Road interchange, and as of today, fully opening the interchange at S.R. 144.

“It’s an exciting time for transportation in Indiana. No other state in the U.S. is building a new interstate,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “Opening an additional twelve miles of I-69, as well as another interchange is the perfect way to wrap up year three of this project.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Motorists can expect an increased speed limit of 70 mph between S.R. 44 in Martinsville to just south of the S.R. 144 interchange near the Morgan-Johnson County line. Drivers should note that the first traffic signal north of Evansville is located at Smith Valley Road.