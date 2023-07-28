FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Monday, a construction project will shut down a stretch of Crescent Avenue and cause lane restrictions for a stretch of State Boulevard.

Crews will be working on a “much-needed” water main replacement, according to Fort Wayne City Utilities, which will close Crescent Avenue between State Boulevard and Lynn Avenue.

The project will also cause lane restrictions on State Boulevard between Kentucky Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard.

Crews will be installing over 15,000 feet of pipe in the area to replace the current system that has been in place since 1906.

The closure is expected to last through early September, according to Fort Wayne City Utilities.