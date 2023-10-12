FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of Bass Road closed since last year has opened to traffic sooner than anticipated.

The road had been closed to thru traffic between Scott and Hadley Roads since October 2022. The closure was necessary to construct a bridge. It wasn’t scheduled to open until December.

The bridge construction is part of a multi-million dollar upgrade to Bass Road from Hillegas Road in the east to Scott Road in the west. So far roundabouts have been added to several intersections as well as turn lanes, new curbs and other enhancements.

A trail that will connect multiple neighborhoods is also part of the project.