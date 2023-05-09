FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The a capella group Straight No Chaser is going on a holiday-themed tour and making a stop in Fort Wayne.

Straight No Chaser will be performing at the Embassy Theatre on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m, according to a release from the venue. The concert is part of the group’s “Sleighin’ It” tour that will begin in the fall.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $46 to $76, according to the release. Get details here.

In the fall of 2022, the group that got their start at Indiana University performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis, the release said.