FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jayla Miller is the perfect example of the notion that addiction can impact anyone. There isn’t a “type” of person when it comes to dealing with drugs.

She’s someone who went to school, did well and got her license to become a registered nurse. Behind the curtains, Jayla began using substances. Like most people, it started on the lighter side but she eventually turned to heroin, morphine, and fentanyl.

“I think a lot of people have this stigma or this image in their head about what people with addiction look like and it’s just not true,” Miller said.

Jayla overdosed two times. The second happened while she was at work. She told a co-worker she was going to the bathroom. After being gone for a while, she was found locked inside the bathroom and quickly ended up in the ER.

While there, she was told about treatment options. That led her to calling Fort Wayne Recovery. The following Monday she went there thinking she was just going to check out the facility and their programs. She met Nate Moellering, who told her time was of the essence and they needed to get her going on treatment.

She started that night.

“I needed someone to take my hand and say ‘Here, we can help you,’ because I couldn’t get help. I couldn’t help myself,” Miller said. “I always thought that I could do it on my own, but I would stop using and then I would find another reason to pick right back up.”

Part of the reason she was afraid to get treatment prior to her overdose was a fear of losing her nursing license and her job. She learned there are resources and programs that protect nurses dealing with addiction.

While at Fort Wayne Recovery, Jayla learned she was working with people like Moellering who had been where she was. Moellering’s story is one that can inspire and motivate those trying to get clean.

He and many others helped her do just that.

“I think it’s important that people to see her and see ‘It’s OK for me to struggle as a professional,’ especially as a medical professional,” Moellering said.

Jayla was able to turn things around, keep her job, and is now a mom. She’s super thankful her employer supported her through a difficult time.

She said she called the day she OD’d one of the worst days of her life to someone close to her. They came back and told her it was actually one of the best days of her life because it set her on the path to recovery.

“Now, she’s able to help other people. So, I think that’s super important and I’m really proud of her for that,” Moellering said.

If you’d like to share a story of recovery, you can email WANE 15 at newsrelease@wane.com.