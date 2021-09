FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Fort4Fitness Fall Festival started off with a bang Saturday morning.

Two men with the Old Fort Cannon Crew explained the history of the cannon that goes off at the races every year.

“We’ve been told that we are a necessity, because we have started every one of the races that Fort4Fitness has had,” Tom Grant said.

Kip Lytle demonstrated how to fire the cannon.

Even though the cannon is smaller in size compared to others, Grant assured that it is just as loud.