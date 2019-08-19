Storm siren public survey still wanting input

The aging outdoor warning siren system in Allen county is in need of serious upgrades in the coming years, but before they are completed Allen County Emergency Managers have teamed up with Purdue Fort Wayne researchers to hear the public’s thoughts on the sirens.

Over the years technology has made receiving weather alerts easier, so some may no longer use the weather sirens as they were in decades past.

“We haven’t had this conversation for probably 50 years with our community,” says Bernie Beier, Allen County Director of Homeland Security, “How important are they to taxpayers, knowing the cost of each siren, about $26,000 for a new siren, the technology to upgrade the existing sirens is probably just under a million dollars. That’s without moving sirens around, replacing or adding and then that cost goes up from there.”

A common misconception is that the sirens are designed to be heard indoors, that is false. They are intended for outdoor use and the tone they emit only has the reach of about a mile in most cases.

Currently, the sirens only sound for tornado warnings in the county. However, that policy is subject to change in the coming weeks, as the sirens will soon be sounding for strong wind and large hail events in addition to tornado warnings.

Beier explains, “We are going to make changes based on what other communities have done, we have to create some flexibility in that system, to allow us to use it if straight-line winds exceed 70 mph, or if hail is larger than a golf ball all of those are life-threatening situations.”

Upgrades to the sirens would make them FCC compliant and also make maintenance easier, the upgrades don’t need to happen for a few years but getting the public’s input early is important.

“In 2 to 5 years we’ve got to replace that, and that’s why we want to have this survey now, we want to have the public discussion now,” adds, Beier, “It gives local elected officials, our fiscal bodies two to 5 years to make this decision. I don’t want to give them 60 days’ notice, ‘Hey next quarter the sirens are going to break, I need money, I need it right now.'”

The survey is available through Sept. 15 and can be found by clicking here.