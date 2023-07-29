FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After severe thunderstorm warnings went into effect Friday night, those living in Allen County are feeling the impact with over 10,000 customers being without power according to Indiana Michigan Power’s website.

Damage was felt in the Defiance area as well, with a tornado warning being issued and many being jostled awake by tornado sirens in the early Saturday hours.

Here’s a look at some of the damage around the Fort Wayne area;

To report an outage or get more information about outages head to Indiana-Michigan Power’s website.