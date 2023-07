FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stopped train in southwest Fort Wayne has caused traffic delays at multiple railroad crossings in the area.

Norfolk Southern told WANE 15 a mechanical issue stopped the train.

Some of the railroad crossings dealing with the train include the tracks near the intersection of Smith and Knoll roads, as well as the tracks near the intersection of Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue.

It is not known when the issue will be fixed.