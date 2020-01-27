Stolen car bursts into flames when suspect crashes minutes after stealing it

Fort Wayne police and fire crews investigate a car crash and fire involving a stolen car on Monday, January 27, 2020. Nobody was inside when authorities arrived on scene.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A stolen car was totaled early Monday morning after the suspect crashed it in Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne police, the car was reported stolen on Oliver Street around 1:15 a.m.

About five minutes later, someone called 911 and told dispatchers they heard tires screeching, looked outside and saw a car crashed in a yard at 2200 Julian Street. That’s just north of the roundabout at Wayne Trace and Pontiac Street.

Moments after the crash, the car burst into flames.

Police and firefighters responded and examined the situation. Because of the large flames, they weren’t able to immediately determine if there was anyone inside.

Firefighters put the fire out in about five minutes. At that point, they were able to search the car and determined nobody was inside.

Police ran the plates through their system and discovered the car was the same one that had been stolen just minutes before.

They believe the car was heading south on Raymond Street when the driver lost control, went off the east side of the road, crossed over Julian Street, and then crashed into a wet low-lying grassy area and got stuck. The suspect then took off on foot before authorities arrived.

It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly caused the car to burst into flames, but a police sergeant at the scene said the motor could’ve been revved up too much as the suspect tried to drive out of the mud.

No suspects were found in the area and no description was available.

No injuries were reported, but police said anyone in the car might have been hurt during the crash and didn’t report it because they didn’t want to get caught.