FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Join Stillwater Hospice Sunday at the 38 annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting Sunday.

The memorial service and tree lighting are to honor those who have gone before, serving as a time of remembrance and reflection for those lost during the holiday season.

The annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting takes place at Baker Street Station at 221 W. Baker Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event will go from 5 to 6 p.m. and will feature performances by members of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, and speakers. Following the performance will be the lighting of the tree to welcome the holiday season.