FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Customer Price Index (CPI), which most economists use to measure inflation, rose .4% percent in September, more than it was projected to rise.

But what exactly is the CPI, and why is it a thermometer for inflation?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines it as “a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.”

Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Institute Director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, explains it as the government tracking prices of particular goods and services over time.

“They’ll look at the cost of purchasing clothing and shoes or the purchase durable goods, appliances, durable goods that are expected to last three or more years,” Blakeman said.

It’s a cost that’s paid for with taxpayer dollars to help tell where the economy and interest rates sit from a non-partisan public source.

Looking to the CPI to help describe the current state of the economy, Blakeman’s words are remarkably simple:

“It’s a mess.”

And while her overall synopsis is simple, Blakeman says the reasons for the economy being in the place it is are manifold.

First, the after effects of COVID have played a big role in her mind.

“Wages have been increasing, it’s that people may have saved some money over time during the pandemic, they didn’t take the vacations, they’ve been working from home,” Blakeman said.

And now that businesses are open and travel is open again, she says there is an influx of spending.

“There’s only so many boats to be sold, there’s only so many hotels to be booked. When there’s more who want to do that, then you raise the price,” Blakeman said.

Another factor is what economist call “sticky prices,” meaning that prices rose over time and have stayed at those prices.

“There was sort of a thought this was a hiccup and it would go back down, and it’s not happening,” Blakeman said.

Ultimately, Blakeman doesn’t know if all of these factors will lead to a recession. There are some positive factors like a strong job market that she says could prevent mass layoffs in the event of a recession.

And while the future may be uncertain, Blakeman says the Federal Reserve’s strategy isn’t.

“Jerome Powell (Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States) has been very clear that he is going to raise interest rates until this comes down,” Blakeman said.

She says that an increase in interest rates has impacted homebuyers the most, but everyone who uses a credit card also feels the pinch.

“There’s more difficulties ahead with the situation we’re in with these numbers,” Blakeman said. “We just don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out.”