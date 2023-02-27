STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County Emergency Management and the Steuben County Highway Department are working together to open free sandbags in light of recent rainfall causing rising water levels.

The sandbag filling site will be located at the Steuben County Highway Department at 1900 N. County Road 200 W. in Angola and will be open Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Authorities said county lakes, rivers and streams are starting to swell at a time when the ground is already dealing with saturation due to the winter thaw.

County officials said they anticipate water levels in some locations will continue to rise, which is what prompted creating the sandbag filling site.

The county said it will provide sand and sandbags, but residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the bags and vehicle to transport the bags.