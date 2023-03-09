FILE – An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warned people about recent Amazon text scams after receiving complaints from concerned residents.

The SCSO said the texts claim that the person’s Amazon account has been locked and offers a link to fix it.

However, authorities warned people not to click or respond to those text messages and to delete them because scammers are attempting to steal data.

The SCSO said people should never provide personal information over the phone or allow someone to remotely access their electronic devices.