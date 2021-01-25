Steuben County preparing for higher snow totals in Monday’s winter storm

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In the most northern parts of Indiana Monday, residents are preparing for more snow than their fellow Hoosiers in central parts of the state. Steuben County’s winter weather administration team spent the day laying down plans.

Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randi Brown is expected the snow fall to begin around 8 p.m. with one to three inches of snow coming down throughout the evening.

Monday night, they planned to have a small crew monitoring roads, addressing slide-offs, and adding salts to scenes of accidents. Then starting early Tuesday morning, their full crew of 20 drivers will cover more than 600 miles of road across the county.

Brown asks that everyone please be smart through this winter storm. He explained that black ice could be out on the roads and even worse, black ice deceptively covered by snow.

“A lot of people anticipate, ‘oh it’s snow. It’s easy to drive on,’ and don’t want to reduce their speeds,” he said. “They drive like it’s normal. The thing that catches them off guard is there might be snow on the road, but is that ice underneath it? You may not know it’s there. So when you go to stop and think you’re stopping on snow, but you’re in reality stopping on ice and you’re not going to stop in a short amount of distance if you don’t monitor your speed.”

Brown said the more accidents caused on the road, the more it bogs down their resources, so it’s a big help if residents stay off the streets if possible.