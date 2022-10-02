STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in rural Pleasant Township. Dispatch got a report around 8:55 p.m. that two pedestrians were injured in a crash. The release did not specify who called in the report.

Police determined an “unknown vehicle” was traveling eastbound on CR 275 N and hit two boys as they were walking along the roadway. The driver involved in the crash drove away from the scene before first responders arrived.

Deputies on the scene found the boys near the road with “significant injuries,” according to the release.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. A 13-year-old boy was initially taken to to the same hospital, but then was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for further treatment.

Police said the 13-year-old is in “grave condition” at this time.

The names of the victims are being withheld until families are notified.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 260-668-4646 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP.