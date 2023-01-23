STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote.

The operation would be located south of Clear Lake.

The move comes after the proposal received significant public backlash from residents who feared the cattle operation would cause problems for nearby lakes and land environments.

The operation would have also needed to go through other hurdles from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Steuben County Health Department, but it is unclear if the BZA’s denial ruins any chances of the cattle operation coming to fruition.