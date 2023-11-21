STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Steuben County are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to find a registered sex offender who is believed to be on the run.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 43-year-old Aaron Matthew Harp. According to a release, Harp did not appear at a recent court hearing on charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction. Steuben Superior Court issued arrest warrants Monday for Harp, who police believe is not complying with the case and is on the run.

Police described Harp as 6’4″ and weighing about 185 lbs, with green eyes, black hair with a receding hairline, and sometimes with a goatee or beard that is graying. Police said Harp has tattoos on his left arm, back, chest, and right lower leg. His last known address was on Market Street in Orland.

Anyone with information on where Harp may be should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.

The release said sheriff’s detectives are conducting a new investigation and additional charges may be sought.