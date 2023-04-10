STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Steuben County officers are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on a felony rape charge.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez of Ashley was accused of sexual assault in Otsego Township in March. Officers issued an arrest warrant April 7, charging him with one count of rape, a Level 3 felony. Police believe Jimenez-Lopez may have fled the county and could now be near Delphos, Ohio.

Jimenez-Lopez, who may also be going by the name Gabriel Sanchez, is described by police as a man with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5’5″ tall, and weighing between 130 and 150 lbs. He was last known to be driving a black 2011 Chevy Impala 4-door with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimenez-Lopez is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.