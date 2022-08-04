STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of Hudson, Indiana, after noticing the motorcycle did not have any lights on.

German sped away, and a short chase began before he ran off the road near 2700 W. 500 S., which led to the manhunt.

Police eventually found German using a drone from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and their K-9 Department and Angola Police’s K-9 Department also provided assistance.

German was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and was also found to have an existing warrant for violating probation.

The incident is still under investigation, and additional charges may be sought.