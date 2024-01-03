STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is facing a felony charge related to official misconduct, according to court records.

Court records show Austin Rowlands, a detective sergeant with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, faces one count of official misconduct — a Level 6 felony — and three misdemeanor charges related to criminal mischief.

Indiana State Police (ISP) confirmed with WANE 15 that it is conducting an investigation into the matter, but ISP did not provide any additional details.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Meeks with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office told WANE 15 that his department could not comment on ISP’s investigation.

A Steuben County judge granted a motion for an arrest warrant and set Rowlands’ bail at $3,000.