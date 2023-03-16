FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne UNITED celebrated the fourth anniversary of Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition and how the group has helped the Oxford community.

The Fort Wayne Police Department released crime statistics for the Oxford community, which showed that since the Ten Point Coalition’s inception in 2018, the amount of nearly all major crimes in the area have decreased by at least 68% or higher:

“I continue to be impressed by the efforts of the Ten Point Coalition,” said Mayor Henry. “The coalition engages, promotes peace and connects residents with needed services.”

The Ten Point Coalition is a “boots-on-the-ground” approach to improving neighborhood safety, pride and overall health through direct neighborhood engagement, promotion of peace and connecting residents to life changing resources.

Coalition members meet neighbors, connect people to social agencies, alert the city about potholes and broken sidewalks, and surround the area with hope and help.