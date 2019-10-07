Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw man

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Warsaw, Indiana.

Arthur Friebe, 52, is a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair, a long white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark tan Carhartt-like coat, blue plaid shorts, tan knee high socks, and tan shoes.

He was last seen on Monday, October 7 at 10:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Arthur Friebe, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.