Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing NW Indiana woman

LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lowell, Indiana woman.

The Lowell Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Karen J. Fischer, an 81 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata bearing Indiana license plate 909VVA.

Karen is missing from Lowell, Indiana which is just south of Gary and was last seen on Friday, November 15, 2019 at approximately 1:00pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Karen J. Fischer, contact the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or 911.