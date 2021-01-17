Statewide Silver Alert issued for Gary woman

Cheyenne Westerfield is a 22 year old white female standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. She has black hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green wig, blue coat, black and brown top, black and brown pants, and brown and black mid-shin boots with fur.

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 22-year-old Gary woman.

Cheyenne Westerfield was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Westerfield stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green wig, blue coat, black and brown top, black and brown pants, and brown and black mid-shin boots with fur.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1214 or 911.