Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 20-year-old female

Roton stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing 20-year-old female.

Eliza Roton is missing from Greenwood, IN which is 14 miles south of Indianapolis.

She was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3 a.m. wearing a black short sleeved top with white dots and dark blue jeans.

Roton stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Roton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eliza Roton, contact Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.