Statewide Silver Alert declared for 88-year-old man

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 88-year-old man.

According to Indiana State Police, Howard (Doug) Hefley, is missing from Greenwood, Indiana, which is 15 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Sunday at 3:15 a.m.

Hefley stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has white hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a Depends undergarment with bare feet.

Police say Hefley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hefley, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or call 911.