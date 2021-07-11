Statewide Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old woman

She was last seen wearing bronze rimmed glasses, a black cardigan, black pants, grey sneakers with a black purse, and driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Indiana License Plate YJG606.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 87-year-old woman.

According to Indiana State Police, Adele Danny is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Sunday at 7 a.m.

Danny is a white female who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has dark brown hair with light brown eyes. She was last seen wearing bronze rimmed glasses, a black cardigan, black pants, grey sneakers with a black purse, and driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Indiana License Plate YJG606.

Police say Danny is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Danny, contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 or call 911.