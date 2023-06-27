The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) in the Unhealthy Air Quality Index range and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM 2.5 ) in the air for today and Wednesday, June 28, in the following regions:

Central/East Central Indiana , including the cities of: Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond and all other cities within the area.

North Central Indiana , including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, Winamac and all other cities within the area.

Northeast Indiana , including the cities of: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash and all other cities within the area.

Northwest Indiana , including the cities of: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso and all other cities within the area.

Southeast Indiana, including the cities of: Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles and all other cities within the area.

Southwest Indiana, including the cities of: Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes and all other cities within the area.

Western/West Central Indiana, including the cities of: Crawfordsville, Covington, Delphi, Fowler, Greencastle, Lafayette, Newport, Monticello, Spencer, Sullivan, Terre Haute and all other cities within the area.

A state map including regions and affected counties is available at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Current air monitor readings across the state are rising as the Canadian wildfire plume moves from north to south. Forecast models are all pointing toward very high levels today and Wednesday.