Statement: Allen County sheriff ‘deeply sorry’ for TRF incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux issued a public apology Thursday, the same day he was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly shoving a 15-year-old boy at the Three Rivers Festival in July.

Early Thursday, Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings of Madison County on Thursday filed a charge of Class A misdemeanor Battery in Allen Superior Court against Gladieux. The charge was the fallout of a July 16 incident at the Three Rivers Festival involving a 15-year-old festival volunteer, in which the boy was left with minor injuries.

As part of a pretrial diversion program to eventually dismiss the misdemeanor charge, Gladieux was ordered to take anger management training and undergo alcohol treatment, as well as issue a public apology

Read the complete statement below: